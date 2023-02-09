EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local student at Ivy Tech won an entrepreneurship competition in Indianapolis.

Joshua Marksberry is the CEO of a new nano-technology business called Catena. Nano-technology is a new, and so far extremely expensive, business model. Marksberry hopes to make it more affordable.

Marksberry said, “Nano technology essentially is the study of really small materials. So we basically create these very small carbon nano-materials that you can basically make from converting food waste into them. And they’re very small. You can add them in small concentrations to make things stronger, lighter, more durable, eco-friendly, and we are making non-toxic and low cost versions of them.”

Marksberry was awarded $20,000 dollars for his winning business pitch. He plans to use the money to bring his nano-technology based fertilizer to market. His company is also working on a nano-technology based additive to make plastic more durable and eco-friendly.