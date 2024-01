HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new gateway into Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood will be erected on Thursday.

The Jacobsville arch once stood at the head of Main Street in downtown and was removed during the construction of the Ford Center. Now, it will be put up at the corner of North Main and Franklin Streets at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11.

Officials say there will also be a new sign that will read “Welcome to Jacobsville.”