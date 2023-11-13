EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- The city of Evansville is making plans to continue the revitalization of Jacobsville, a neighborhood area surrounding North Main Street. In 2013, the original Jacobsville Redevelopment Area Plan came to life. Now that their goals have been reached, officials tell us it’s time to set some new goals. The Jacobsville Plan team held an open house to get the public’s input.

Cynthia Bowen, REA partner, says, ” I expect to hear about the quality of life, adding more parks, the connection of green spaces, and creating a more multi-modal transportation network”.

On Thursday, the team plans to present some of the public’s ideas back to them, so see if they heard them correctly, and if they are on the right track. Then, they say they will take that information and create the “plan document”, which will be ready in the late spring-early summer of 2024.

At the Evansville City Council meeting, the Evansville Promise Neighborhood Resolution was voted in, essentially limiting the types of businesses that can move into the area. This resolution includes the Jacobsville neighborhood.

City Councilman, Alex Burton, says “We cannot allow gas stations and liquor stores to run our neighborhoods. We need to let our residents control our destiny and make sure that the future of Evansville is in our hands, and not in the hands of those that own gas stations and liquor stores and other things that have a negative impact on our community”.

The next Jacobsville Redevelopment meeting is on Thursday at the Hope City Church, beginning at 5p.m. For more information on how to get involved, click here.