HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jagoe Homes has announced Goldfinch Cove, a new community on Evansville’s Northeast side.

Jagoe Homes says area schools include the North High School District, along with shopping, restaurants and Evansville Regional Airport nearby. Officials say there will be quick access to I-69 and Highway 57, and nearby activities include Deaconess Sports Park, McCutchanville Park, Vanderburgh 4-H Center and Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area.

The company says people can access the community by traveling North on I-69, taking the Boonville-New Harmony Road exit, turning left (west) onto Boonville-New Harmony Road and continuing to Green River Road. Then, the comnpany says people should turn left (south) onto Green River Road and Goldfinch Cove will be located on the east side of Green River Road, north of Huebner Lane.

Jagoe Homes says prospective homebuyers and realtors interested in this new community are encouraged to sign-up for the Jagoe Homes priority email list at JagoeHomes.com.