EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub.

A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been involved in the nonprofit sector for over 20 years, and recently completed the Welborn Baptist Foundation Next Generation Leadership Academy. Espenlaub is active in the community including volunteering for SMILE on Down Syndrome and Cancer Pathways.

“We’re excited to have Jamie Espenlaub as our Executive Director,” said Board President Eric Reffett. “She brings valued programming experience to our organization along with a real passion for serving special needs populations. We look forward to continue building the Jacob’s Village community under Jamie’s leadership.”

For more information about the organization please visit this website or the organization’s Facebook page.