HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council has a new candidate, and his name is Joe Kratochvil.

The lifelong Evansville resident made his announcement on May 5 at 10 a.m. that he is running for the 3rd Ward of the council.

According to a press release, Kratochvil has background in private and public sectors. He has experience as an entrepreneur and has been involved in nonprofits. Both experiences helped him develop an understanding of the challenges faced by small businesses and community progress. Kratochvil is also an active police officer, so public safety is one of his priorites.

“As a proud Evansville native, I am committed to working tirelessly for our community,” Kratochvil said. “I believe in fostering open communication, engaging with residents and taking a collaborative approach to problem solving. If elected, I will prioritize investments in public safety, infrastructure and economic development to ensure a brighter future for the 3rd Ward and the city as a whole.”

Kratochvil’s campaign will focus on:

Public safety- Strengthen police resources, address school safety and fight fentanyl growth

Economic development- Create a vibrant, sustainable local economy by attracting new businesses and supporting small business owners

Infrastructure- Improve parks and roads and hold the line on rising municipal utility costs

To learn more, visit his website at www.gowithjoe.org or contact his campaign at friendsofjoek@gmail.com.