EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Downtown Evansville was packed this weekend full of fans excited to hear one of Indiana’s most iconic musicians — John Mellencamp.

The Hoosier singer-songwriter made his first appearance in Evansville in four years, returning to the Old National Events Plaza for two sold-out concerts on Friday and Saturday.

During this tour, Mellencamp had the task of hand-picking a setlist and narrowing down which songs to perform from his massive discography of music.

The 17-song set included mostly fan-favorites and hits from the 80s, but also included The Eyes of Portland, a new unreleased track set to appear on Mellencamp’s next studio record.

Several songs that hadn’t been played in many years were dusted off and performed during the tour, including What If I Came Knocking, Jackie Brown and Human Wheels.

Of course, Mellencamp brought many sing-a-long moments for the crowd with Jack & Diane, Small Town, Pink Houses and the show-closer, Hurts So Good.

John Mellencamp is now heading to Nashville for another two-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium.

