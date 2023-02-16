VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Vanderburgh County judge is calling for an investigation on discussions related to planned changes for home detention and electronic monitoring.

In January, the Vanderburgh Community Corrections Board voted to drop ABK Tracking as the provider of ankle monitors and give the contract to Lexington-based Corrisoft.

However, Vanderburgh County Judge David Kiley says what was said in the January meeting, what was said afterwards and what county officials are saying now don’t match.

Here is what was said in the meeting and to Eyewitness News following January’s meeting.

“On November 9, we approved the electronic home detention program through this board to be taken to the county commissioners for contract approval,” James Akin said in the meeting. “We should receive a certain about of blowback and ask for delay there.”

“The cost of this is twice as much or more. Well we thought ‘we are going to need their services’, they said ‘you know, really?'” he explained to us in an interview. “So we heard that and started looking at it, and was like ‘I guess we don’t’.”

James Akin said the board received blowback about the ABK contract from the county commissioners, specifically from the county attorney, but Eyewitness News has obtained a letter from County Attorney David Jones in which he says neither he nor the commissioners said anything negative about ABK.