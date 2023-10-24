EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More than 4,000 students will take part in the Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana “JobSpark” over the next two days at the Old National Events Plaza.

Officials with the organization say it is one of its largest and most impactful events for area school students.

Around 400 volunteers and 100 businesses from across the region will be in attendance providing hands-on activities.

“We want these kids to be able to find their sense of purpose — as they experienced JobSpark — and find that that passion that will drive them in the future as as the next generation of leaders,” Junior Achievement President and CEO Marcia Forston said.

JobSpark continues Wednesday at the events plaza between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.