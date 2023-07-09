Courtesy of the Evansville Police Department and the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A K9 working for the Evansville Police Department has passed away.

According to EPD, K9 Taro died at All Pet Emergency Clinic after life saving measures were unsuccessful.

EPD states Taro was born on August 29, 2020 in the Czech Republic. He went on to win first place in the USPCA Region 5 PD Trials last year in Middletown, Ohio and again in Evansville last month.

The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. states Taro began protecting the Evansville area in September 2021 with his handler, Officer Reidford.

He will be laid to rest at the K9 Cemetery at the FOP Pal Camp.

“K9 Taro was not just his (Reidford’s) work partner but was part of the family. He will be missed tremendously,” EPD stated.