HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) asks that people join them to keep the city litter free.

KEB says it is doing six cleanups a year, every other month.

The remaining times this year are:

June 3 Target Area: First Ave, Diamond to Buena Vista. Meet at Wal-Mart on First Ave Hours 9-11 a.m.

August 5 Target Area: N. Main St. to Columbia. Meet at Mcdonald’s on North Main. Hours 9-11 a.m.

October 7 Target Area: Burkhardt, the Lloyd to Morgan Ave. Meet at Wal-Mart on Burkhardt, West side of parking lot. Hours 9-11 a.m



KEB will supply bags and gloves.