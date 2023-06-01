HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) asks that people join them to keep the city litter free.
KEB says it is doing six cleanups a year, every other month.
The remaining times this year are:
- June 3
- Target Area: First Ave, Diamond to Buena Vista.
- Meet at Wal-Mart on First Ave
- Hours 9-11 a.m.
- August 5
- Target Area: N. Main St. to Columbia.
- Meet at Mcdonald’s on North Main.
- Hours 9-11 a.m.
- October 7
- Target Area: Burkhardt, the Lloyd to
- Morgan Ave.
- Meet at Wal-Mart on Burkhardt, West side of parking lot.
- Hours 9-11 a.m
KEB will supply bags and gloves.