HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) asks that people join them to keep the city litter free.

KEB says it is doing six cleanups a year, every other month.

The remaining times this year are:

  • June 3
    • Target Area: First Ave, Diamond to Buena Vista.
    • Meet at Wal-Mart on First Ave
    • Hours 9-11 a.m.
  • August 5
    • Target Area: N. Main St. to Columbia.
    • Meet at Mcdonald’s on North Main.
    • Hours 9-11 a.m.
  • October 7
    • Target Area: Burkhardt, the Lloyd to
    • Morgan Ave.
    • Meet at Wal-Mart on Burkhardt, West side of parking lot.
    • Hours 9-11 a.m

KEB will supply bags and gloves.