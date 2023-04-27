HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful will be providing over 300 free trees to Evansville residents.

Event organizers say the trees are grown by Tom Guggenheim of New Harmony through a special process known as tubing. Organizers say Guggenheim who is an arborist, along with the city’s arborist, Shawn Dickerson, will be on hand to answer questions about the proper way to plant a tree and how to maintain it.

Officials note these trees are not saplings, as these are trees that are around 10 to 15 feet tall. Organizers ask for people to please plan accordingly.

Officials say employees of 811 will be on hand to stress the importance of calling 811 before digging. The event will be at Wesselman Woods Shelter Number 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until trees are gone.