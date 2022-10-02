EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The much-loved West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with an emphasis on families and their children.

The activity-focused day allowed families to avoid the crowds and give kids the chance to dive into the carnival rides first. Organizers tell us the rides ran from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Games were also open for a chance to win some fun prizes.

Kids we talked to on Sunday tell us it’s hard to pick their favorite part of the Fall Festival. Some say the rides were what they looked forward to the most, while others tell us the food and sweets are their favorite part.

Monday, the food booths opened up with rides running at 2 p.m. The half-pot sales kicked off earlier at 10 o’clock in the morning. Last year, the half-pot reached historic heights with a total over $1.5M dollars.

