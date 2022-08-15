EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After being closed due to damages from the explosion on Weinbach, the Knight Township Trustees Office will open Tuesday at its permanent location.

The building was damaged in last week’s explosion. It was closed much of last week. It reopened in a tent next to its office Monday.

The Trustees’ Office says it saw forty people on Monday. It usually only sees eight to ten visitors per day.

The Trustees Office says people should use the back door because the front is still damaged from the explosion.