EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There was a major announcement regarding the future of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Officials say the French Lick Resort will be the new location for Korn Ferry. A press release says Korn Ferry announced a five-year partnership with French Lick Resort to, beginning with the 2024 playing of the event, host the Korn Ferry Tour’s annual season-ending tournament and the hallowed PGA TOUR Card Ceremony at the Pete Dye Course through at least 2028.

United Leasing & Finance Executive Chairman Ronald D. Romain said, “We are looking forward to our partnership with French Lick Resort and working with their team of great people. While we have certainly enjoyed our years at Victoria National, I am very pleased and excited to announce this new partnership with Steve Ferguson, Joseph Vezzoso, and Dave Harner from the French Lick Resort organization. The Pete Dye Course is a world-class venue, and I am anxious to see how Korn Ferry Tour players navigate their way around this difficult golf course.”