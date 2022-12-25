EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With Kwanzaa starting the day after Christmas, many families are starting to get ready for the week-long holiday. Visit Evansville has shared a list of the upcoming Kwanzaa events in Evansville.

“Happy Kwanza, Evansville!” the group posted on Facebook. “The Evansville African American Museum Soul Writers Guild will be hosting several celebrations this week.”

Here are several of the upcoming Kwanzaa events in Evansville:

UMOJA: Evansville African American Museum (12/26/22 at 6 p.m.)

KUJICHAGULIA: C.K. Newsome Center (12/27/22 at 5 p.m.)

UJIMA: New Hope Baptist Church (12/28/22 at 2 p.m.)

UJAMAA: Zion Baptist Church (12/29/22 at 2 p.m.)

KUUMBA: Evansville African American Museum (12/31/22 at 2 p.m.)

Click here for more information on the Evansville African American Museum.