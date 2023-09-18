HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville bar at the center of a criminal investigation is now up for sale.

Amy Word posted on her Facebook page that Lamasco Bar and Grill is now up for sale.

Word says the business entity, property and lot are listed with Scott Hyatt.

Back in 2022, police say Word was among nearly two dozen people arrested in connection to a drug investigation. Police say Word was charged because she “had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business.”

Word faces a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance.