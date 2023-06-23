EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re going bar hopping this weekend, you won’t be able to swing by Lamasco Bar and Grill.

A sign hangs inside the bar window from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission — “No alcohol beverages may be sold or dispensed from this premises between: 06/22/23 at 7:00AM to 07/02/23 at 7:00AM.”

A couple days before their liquor license was suspended, the bar announced on social media they will be on “vacation” most of the same days their liquor license suspension is in effect.

“ Just a Heads up Fans! We will be CLOSED this Thursday June 22nd through Saturday July 1st for a much needed vacation, general maintenance, and some sprucing up!” they posted on Facebook.

Eyewitness News reached out to Lamasco Bar and Grill to find out why their license was suspended and are waiting to hear back.

