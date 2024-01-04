HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Lamasco Microgallery in Evansville will be feature the exhibition “You Are What You Wear” by photographer and University of Southern Indiana alumnus Megan Thorne beginning on January 6.

Officials say that the installation explores the relationship between fast fashion and how trends can negatively impact the environment. The installation features a booklet outlining the environmental impact of abandoned textiles and how each person has the potential to make a difference through sustainable fashion.

The exhibition is free to the public and will run until April 27. A community reception will be held at the microgallery in March.