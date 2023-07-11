HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced changes to lane restrictions for U.S. 41 and State Road 66 (Diamond Avenue) as work begins on Phase 2.

Officials state beginning on or around July 12, work will begin on the U.S. 41 bridge near Pigeon Creek and Diamond Avenue. Restrictions will move traffic in the passing lanes while work is done on the driving lanes.

Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane until just after the overpass and will have access to the ramp for Diamond Avenue.

Officials also say traffic will be restricted beginning on or around the July 13. These restrictions will allow crews to begin painting the bridges crossing the roadway.

Restrictions will begin on the north side and progress south and only lanes under painting operations will be closed. Officials say this painting helps preserve the life of the bridges.

Work is expected to last through mid-September.