HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces lane restrictions on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

INDOT says beginning on or around January 2, crews will close the southbound shoulder and driving lane of U.S. 41 in Evansville. This restriction will begin extend from Diamond Avenue to the Lloyd Expressway. These restrictions will allow for new storm sewer installation and temporary widening of the roadway.

Officials say work is expected to last through the end of February, depending on the weather. During this project the southbound middle lane and passing lanes will remain open.