HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – On Friday, June 23 at around 4:15 p.m., there were a large number of police officers with the Evansville Police Department at Timbers Apartments and officials wanted to give an update.

According to officials, these officers were dispatched to report of a firearm being discharged. Officials state multiple calls came in from several residences. When officers approached the offender’s apartment, they observed an empty firearm cartridge on the ground. After several attempts to make contact, officers gained entry to do a check welfare.

Officials say the offender was detained using minimal force after observing the firearm at his feet, and the offender was transported to a local hospital for CIT evaluation and his intoxicated state.

Officers determined the subject was in crisis, and officers applied for a warrant in order to seize the firearms for the safety of himself and the public.