HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After 36 years leading the Reitz Memorial High School Wrestling Program, Larry Mattingly has announced his retirement.

Mattingly says, “I recently decided this past season was my last as head wrestling coach at Memorial. I want to thank all the administrators, coaches, parents, and student-athletes for all their support and loyalty over the past 36 years. Memorial is a special place and I look forward to teaching Social Studies for several more years.”

Officials say Mattingly took over for Ralph Weinzapfel in 1987 and has led the Tigers ever since. Memorial says during his tenure, the Tigers won five team sectional championships and produced one state champion in Matt Powless in 2007, and Kelton Farmer was a state runner-up this past season. The Tigers also placed 2nd in the IHSWCA State Duals in 2013. Memorial says Mattingly, who began teaching at Memorial in 1986, will continue to teach Social Studies at Memorial.

Memorial officials say following Mattingly’s retirement, Matt Happe has been named the next head wrestling coach at Reitz Memorial High School.