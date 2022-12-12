Richard Martin, pictured on the right, stands with another crewmate.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A lifetime of memories and decades later, the last living original crew member that sailed on the historic LST 325 has died.

We’re told Richard Martin passed away on Monday in York, Pennsylvania, at the age of 100-years-old. Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial, says that the crew celebrated Martin’s birthday just a few week before his death.

Richard Martin, LST’s last living crew member.

“The current LST 325 crew sent him a package of LST 325 attire and various 325 items for his birthday since he was unable to travel to Evansville to celebrate his birthday on the ship,” he tells us.

During the Zoom call, the current crew members even sang Happy Birthday for him. Donhaue tells us Martin obtained the grade of Motor Machinist 1st Class during his time in the military.

“Fair Winds and Following Seas, Shipmate. We Have the Watch!” the director says in memory of Richard Martin.

