EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Honor Flight of Southern Indiana veterans received a warm “welcome home” after visiting the memorials made in their honor in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening.
Each veteran was recognized one-by-one, and it was followed by waves of support from the veterans’ loved ones.
Loved ones who were waiting on their veterans to come back say plenty of veterans did not receive the respect which some say they deserved.
The Honor Flight’s “welcome home” parade was just one way for those in attendance to say “thank you.”
Visit honorflightsi.org for more information.
