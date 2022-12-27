EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eight charges were filed against a Central High School athlete in a Evansville rape case, but now his defense team is trying to get that number down to just three.

Court documents show his attorneys were in court Tuesday for a hearing to dismiss the two Sexual Battery and three Domestic Battery charges Luke Pokorney is facing.

Pokorney previously pleaded not guilty on all charges, which includes three counts of Rape.

According to the document, the court has taken matter under advisement. The review hearing for this case is scheduled a little under a month from now on January 25.

