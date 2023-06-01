HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The public is invited to attend the 27th annual “LemonAid Stand for Easterseals” on June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Easterseals says since 2018, Abby Wells of Newburgh has run “LemonAid Stand for Easterseals” with help from her parents and brothers. Officials say Abby has received services from the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center since she was 18 months old. Easterseals says now 16 years old, the LemonAid Stand is Abby’s way of giving back to the organization.

A news release says the LemonAid Stand will feature lemonade, lemonade slushies, Culver’s ice cream, baked goods and several lunchtime options. Cash and cards are accepted at the event.

Officials say anyone who would still like to support LemonAid Stand but can’t attend can show their support by buying a LemonAid Stand t-shirt for $10 each. Easterseals says the public can buy t-shirts on the silent auction website. Online donations are also accepted.