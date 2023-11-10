EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Foam Warriorz, a new Nerf arena, is set to open tomorrow along North Saint Joseph Avenue in Evansville.

The new party destination offers players a chance to battle it out with a choice of hundreds of Nerf blasters. The managers say a standard blaster is included with admission, but players can upgrade to a better blaster for a fee.

“It’s all about team building; there’s usually two teams, a green side and an orange side,” says general manager Lauren Whittamore. “We bring the teams in together in the center to go over the game mode, and then they come up with strategies to try to win that game mode…90 percent of the time, it’s teams working together to get that win. It’s just a bunch of people flinging foam and having a good time.”

The store says that Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for private parties, with the rest of the week open to the public.