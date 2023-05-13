INDIANA (WEHT) — Evansville-native Lilly King was spotted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend as IndyCar drivers raced against one another in the GMR Grand Prix.

A photo shared on her social media page shows the four-time Olympic medalist wearing a full racing suit and posing with one of IndyCar’s promotional race cars.

“Lil is hanging out with some fast people in Indy this afternoon,” said her social media manager. “She’s promoting the 2024 Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium next summer, while driving around the IMS track with racing superstar Davey Hamilton.”

According to her Facebook page, King will be hitting the water again at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California next weekend.