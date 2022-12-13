EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Olympic gold medalist Lilly King has proved herself once again after finishing second at the FINA World Swimming Championships.

South African swimmer Lara Van Niekerk was one-hundredth of a second faster than King, narrowly beating her out to take home a win in the Heat event. The Evansville native was one of the only swimmers representing the United States in the Women 100m Breaststroke race.

King is competing in more events throughout the World Championships, which are being held in Melbourne, Australia.

Lilly King is set to also race in the Women’s 50 and 200 meter breaststroke events. Click here for more info.