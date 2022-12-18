EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-native Lilly King has set yet another world record for the United States.

King wrapped up a great week of racing at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

According to King’s Facebook page, she along with her American teammates set the new record for the Women 4×100 Medley Relay with a time of 3:44.35. With this blazing fast time, the United States were able to beat out their Australian opponents by 00.57.

“Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, and Kate Douglass joined Lil in taking down the Aussies and claiming the top spot on the podium,” she says online.

This wasn’t her only accomplishment this weekend. King also took home a bronze medal for the Women 50m Breaststroke event.