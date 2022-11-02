INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville’s very own medal-winning Lilly King will be back in the Hoosier State this weekend competing in Indianapolis.

According to a social media post, King will be returning to her home turf for a premier swimming competition.

“The IUPUI Natatorium hosts many of the world’s best this Thursday-Saturday in the next stop on the FINA World Cup Series,” the post says on Facebook.

Lilly King comes back after swimming earlier this weekend in Toronto as the FINA World Cup Series continues.