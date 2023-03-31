EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “serious violent felon” is behind bars after police accuse him of shooting a woman Friday morning outside an apartment complex near downtown.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a woman had been shot in the arm, according to Evansville Police.

EPD says officers arrived and found the victim outside the complex with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for her injury.

Officers determined the victim and the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Justyn Harris, had an argument inside the apartment. Police believe the argument became heated when Harris allegedly armed himself with a handgun. According to EPD, Harris is the victim’s boyfriend and father of her child.

Officers believe Harris followed the victim outside the apartment and shot her as she fled. The victim told authorities she was in the apartment complex hallway when her arm was struck by a bullet.

Officers found Harris’ vehicle in the 1900 block of S Garvin, but he was not inside. Officers say they found him in a nearby apartment and he peacefully surrendered to officers.

Harris was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Police say that Harris had a previous conviction for Aggravated Battery in 2016.