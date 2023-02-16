EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting Friday, drivers may come across a slight headache when driving along Lincoln Avenue on Evansville’s eastside.

Lincoln Avenue will be partially barricaded at Fielding Road, as confirmed by traffic officials. According to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, this comes at the same as Cullen Avenue being completely barricaded north and south of Lincoln.

Officials say the road closure on Cullen Avenue will not be accessible to through traffic. The Lincoln Avenue closure is expected to last until early March, weather permitting.

The detour route for through traffic is S. Green River Road, the Lloyd Expressway and S. Burkhardt Road.

EWSU officials say crews will be closing these roads for a waterline improvement project. Drivers are asked to be cautious while driving through the construction zones.