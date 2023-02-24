EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An elementary school in Evansville is honoring Black history by focusing on the school’s athletic history.

During a rally at Lincoln Elementary Friday, the company 19nine presented a $10,000 check to the EVSC foundation

We’re told that money will be used to buy banners that will hang in the school’s gym, highlighting the school’s past athletic accomplishments.

“It’s important for me because I want our kids to know the rich history of Lincoln,” says Principal Tijuanna Tolliver. “I want them to know so they can continue the legacy of excellence, of cooperativeness, of giving back to the community. That’s what it all means is ‘what can we do to give back?’, so our kids need to recognize that as well.”

Principal Tolliver says the banners will give the students a chance to see those who came before them “in living color”.