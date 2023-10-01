EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Lincolnshire Porch Fest returned for the seventh year for neighbors on College Highway and Willow Road on Sunday.

Neighborhood homes opened their front lawns to encourage its residents to take a stroll in their neighborhood and to enjoy Sunday’s warm weather.

Food trucks and live music filled the streets.

The festival’s board says it has partnered with a local arts council to serve the visitors for the last seven years.

“I think it’s important to continue having the arts because I think music is a universal language for people, and it makes people happy,” festival board member Jane Hackert said. “We’re so grateful that the arts council recognizes that because they’ve been an underwriter for the past several years for us.”

Eyewitness News met Porch Fest visitors who said they traveled from Carbondale and even Alaska to see the festival.