EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released police audio reveals the urgency local authorities responded with after receiving a prank 911 call that left one Evansville family shaken up Tuesday night.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch were quick to action after a caller claimed he had shot his mother during an argument. The caller stays on the line with the dispatcher for a few minutes, giving the dispatcher false information about the supposed situation.

‘Swatting’ 911 Call (Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

This phone call, however, was a ‘swatting’ call. Officers say these hoax calls typically involve acts of extreme violence with the goal of diverting police and emergency services to an unaware person’s residence.

Scanner chatter shows how seriously Evansville Police officers took the situation. Officers made orders to block off roads as they surrounded the unsuspecting family’s home, calling for further response by AMR and drone operators.

EPD Police Radio Traffic (Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries stemming from the incident. The family tells us they were unsure who made the call and why they were targeted.

The scanner chatter and 911 call have been edited to respect the family’s privacy.

