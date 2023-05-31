EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Willard Public Library in Evansville brought back a very cute and fluffy guest on Wednesday to help with story time.

A llama joined in on the fun for the second summer in a row. The library says it was part of their weekly story time event.

Kids were able to pet the llama, read stories about the animal and participate in llama themed crafts.

A librarian tells us it feels great to put smiles on kids’ faces and that the story time events help encourage their ability to learn and grow.

“Our ultimate goal is always to get books in the hands of children so we try to be sneaky, get them in, have some fun with them and send them home with books,” explains librarian Lucy Hart. “That way, we can give back to the community and still be a part of the community while we do it.”

Story time is held outdoors every Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Willard Public Library. Movies are available indoors if the kids get too hot.