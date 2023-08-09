HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Escalade Sports partnered with Evansville Garage Doors in donating pickleball paddles, portable pickleball nets and packs of pickleballs to all 14 houses of the people involved with the Evansville Fire Department (EFD).

A news release says this comes as a ‘thank you’ for the department’s efforts in extinguishing the fire over this past New Year’s holiday weekend that took place in the warehouse that neighbors Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors businesses in Evansville.

Officials say during the neighboring warehouse fire, Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors employees quickly worked to give firefighters access to parts of their buildings such as parking lots, right of ways and hydrants to battle and contain the fire, which in turn alleviated risks to their facilities.

“We were sparked with the idea when I drove by a local fire station and saw the first responders playing pickleball outside during a break,” says Brock Lance, VP of Sales/Business Development at Evansville Garage Doors. “We wanted to team up and give back as a thank you for all their hard work keeping the city safe.”