EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Health officials are warning of a spike in respiratory illnesses in the tri-state.

Dr. Gina Huhnke with Deaconess says she is seeing a lot of flu cases in the region. She says flu activity wasn’t as bad in past years, but people might have decreased immunity towards influenza this year, so it’s very important to get the flu vaccine.

Dr. Gina Huhnke says, “Over the last couple of weeks we have seen a very contagious influenza and it’s been spread pretty quickly through our communities. For the most part, we’ve been able to discharge home most of our influenza patients. There are some, like I mentioned who are at high risk who require hospitalization. Mostly that’s because of either dehydration or breathing problems. Some patients develop pneumonia. But in general our census in our emergency departments and our urgent care is very very high.”

She says stay home if you don’t feel well, cover your coughs and wash your hands frequently.