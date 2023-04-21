HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local golfing “legend” Gerald L. “Jerry” Schreiber, 86, of Evansville, passed away April 19.

Family of Schreiber says, “He is a legend in local golf having won nine Evansville Courier City Golf Championships as well as many other golf achievements, which includes being a member of the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame.”

His obituary says Schreiber graduated from Central High School and served in the US Navy. Memorial organizers say he worked at N.M. Bunge Masonry of Evansville beginning as a journeyman, served as President and Chairman from 1975 until his retirement in 1996 and was a melanoma survivor. His obituary says he and his wife started the Melanoma Classic at Evansville Country Club in 2014, and the event’s proceeds benefited Vanderbilt’s melanoma research.

His obituary notes his golf accomplishments include:

Nine-time Evansville City champion (1959, ’61, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’65, ’67, ’68 and ’75)

Five-time Tri-State Open champion (Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois; 1960, ’61, ’64, ‘66 and ‘72)

Four-time Fendrich Open champion (1963, ’66, ’68 and ‘75)

Qualifying medalist Indiana State Amateur (1965 and ’67)

Four-time U.S. Amateur qualifier (1960, ’64, ’65 and ’68), including Round of 16 in ’64

Inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame in 1982

Officials say memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Dan Scism Memorial Scholarship.

Memorial organizers say a celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on April 24 at Central United Methodist Church in Evansville. Officals say entombment will follow in Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial organizers say friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on April 23 at Alexander West Chapel, and continued on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.