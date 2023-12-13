EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Crunch Fitness is partnering with Billion Pound App to raise money for Toys for Tots in the Million Pound Lift.

On Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, they will be holding an event to lift one million pounds in total. Entry for the event is $30, which will go directly to Toys for Tots. Event organizers say they hope to raise $10,000.

“We just need as many people as we can get to come out because we want to raise as much money possible for an awesome foundation,” says Bill Gobin, founder & CEO of Billion Pound App. “It’s a good challenge…We take on challenges because it’s about the kids and that’s what’s most important.”

Anyone can participate either at the gym or from home. Crunch Fitness will also be holding an open house over the weekend to give out free 7-day passes.