HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wednesday was National Lineman’s Appreciation Day.

The day honors men and women who work around the clock to keep the power going. Eyewitness News had the chance to witness some linemen with CenterPoint in action as they worked to replace aging infrastructure across Evansville.

Linemen often work on energized lines for long hours, but they say it’s all worth it for the community.

Chase Saxe, a lineman, says, “It’s a rewarding job. Its a diffcult job at times. Like I said, work out in rain, sleet, snow, wind, storms, heat, cold….very rewarding cause we get to provide electric to our customers in a timely manner.”

Linemen must take part in a four-year Apprenticeship Program, then must pass a test in order to become certified.