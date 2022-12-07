EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Feed Evansville and a local Girl Scout troop are partnering together to provide a new option within the Tri-State’s food system.

Girl Scout Troop 398 joined in with the organization to build a “Free Little Pantry”. Organizers say these are similar to neighborhood libraries, but instead of books, they are filled with non-perishable food.

“The goal of the Little Free Food Pantry program is simple: to provide our neighbors with low-barrier access to emergency non-perishables food with dignity and discretion, 24/7,” says a spokesperson for the project.

The pair are set for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. in the Westside Community Center.

Feed Evansville tells us they are working with several Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops to build more of these pantries.