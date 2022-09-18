EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s been an exciting weekend in Evansville as Honor Flight officials met with veterans ahead of a trip to Washington DC next month.

Veterans and their guardians met face to face with officials to make sure they are able to make the flight.

“I’m happy,” Air Force veteran Carol Bryant tells us. “Very happy about going — I just want to go so bad.”

Larry Rogers, Training Officer for Honor Flight of Southwest Indiana, explained to us why the flight means so much to local veterans.

“It is a dream trip for a lot of them, yeah. Some of them have not flown anywhere, never flown before. Some of them have never been to Washington DC,” says Rogers.

He continues by saying, “But even the ones that have been to Washington DC, we’re gonna put them through a really nice welcome home parade and just have a good time with them on the trip.”

85 local veterans will be honored with a trip to DC for free. The Honor Flight takes to the skies on October 29.