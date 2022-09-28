EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Hurricane Ian storms over Florida, volunteers from across the Tri-State are standing by to help out if needed.

The Red Cross has hundreds of trained volunteers ready to help. They say the organization has everyone from disaster relief specialists to mental health experts.

The scope and scale of Ian’s destruction is still unfolding tonight, but there are still ways for people to help. Red Cross workers tell us financial donations are crucially needed.

“Well of course financial donations are critical during disaster season and especially when we are looking at the potential of this hurricane and the impact it could have on the United States, so we encourage people if they can and can give to do so. You can do that by logging on to redcross.org, just click on donate,” says Beth Sweeney, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter.

Click here to learn how you can become a volunteer for the Red Cross and give back where’s needed.