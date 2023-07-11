HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An influential figure in the world of theatre and a well-respected member of the University of Evansville community has died.

David Lutz passed away on July 9, 2023, at the age of 83.

Lutz was born in Indianapolis on January 17, 1940 and graduated from what used to be called Evansville College in 1964 before earning a Master of Arts degree from the University of Denver. He returned to the University of Evansville in 1965 as an instructor and technical director, later acquiring a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Orleans.

Over his tenure with the University of Evansville, officials state he directed nearly 80 productions, and throughout his career, won numerous awards, including the 1982 UE Medal of Honor, 1984 KC/ACTF Gold Medallion and the 1998 Indiana Theatre Association’s Theatre Person of the Year. These awards were further complemented by his 2007 induction into the College of Fellows of American Theatre and his 2012 KC/ACTF Outstanding Career Achievement in Directing.

Officials state his contributions were recognized by the University of Evansville, which honored him as the 2014 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year and bestowed upon him an Honorary Doctor of Letters in 2016.

Officials say Lutz dedicated 53 years to the University of Evansville and retired in 2018, solidifying his position as the longest-serving faculty member in the university’s history. This time earned him the title of Professor Emeritus.

“John David was a visionary theatre professor and beloved member of the Evansville community. His dedication to the arts and his students has left an indelible mark on the University of Evansville and the wider theatre world,” said Sharla Cowden, Department Chair and Managing Director of UE Theatre. “John David’s passion, creativity and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed. Across the nation, there are broken-hearted former students and colleagues, but we are also grateful to have been mentored by and worked alongside this incredible theatre artist.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Evansville’s new John David Lutz Theatre Lab, located at 1800 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, Indiana, 47722 or Omni Hospice, 3101 N. Green River Road, Suite 210, Evansville, Indiana 47715. Celebration of life arrangements will be provided at a later time.

Expression of condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.