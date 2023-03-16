EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A longtime Evansville food service is in the process of being shut down after it was purchased by an Owensboro company.

The co-owner of CRS OneSource confirms it’s selling the Farm Boy production facility on N Kentucky Avenue. Farm Boy’s roots date back to the early 1950s. Thirty employees still remain in the business.

CRS bought and merged with Farm Boy last October. Farm Boy’s distribution network, taken over by CRS, provided food services for decades to restaurants and other groups including the EVSC and the Fall Festival vendors.

No timetable for the closure of the former Farm Boy production plant and the status of those employees have been publicly announced by CRS.