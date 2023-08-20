HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People with the Haynie’s Corner Arts District are “throwing down” a “low country shrimp boil” on the night of August 20 at 5:30 p.m..

Event organizers say the event will be on the wiffleball field next to the Alhambra Theater. Organizers note the event is open to the public, and it is an all you can eat with a $10 wristband til the food is gone. The Haynie’s Corner Arts District says there will be no to-go boxes.

Officials say proceeds will benefit the non-profit group, Haynie’s Corner Arts District Association, so the organization can continue to host community events.

Organizers say wristbands will not be sold until 5:30 p.m..