HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The LST 325 will leave Evansville this weekend. Its destination is Port Arthur, Texas.

The ship and its 40-person crew will leave Sunday afternoon. Officials say the ship makes its trip to dry dock every 10 years, which is a Coast Guard requirement.

The LST will be removed from the water so it can be examined and get a new paint job. The trip to Texas should take roughly one week and the work on the ship is expected to take around 2 months.